The wind in the grass and trees by randystreat
The wind in the grass and trees

used a ND filter, but it was still too bright to get the effect I wanted. More of what the grass heads are doing was what I wanted.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Kathy

Susan Wakely ace
I can imagine the wispy grass head blowing in the breeze.
October 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Nice layers
October 31st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good try- I have one of those and I still don't know how it works! One of these days I'll learn...
October 31st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I've never tried an ND filter but have been thinking about getting one for bright days and waterfalls.
October 31st, 2024  
