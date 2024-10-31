Sign up
Photo 3857
The wind in the grass and trees
used a ND filter, but it was still too bright to get the effect I wanted. More of what the grass heads are doing was what I wanted.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4739
photos
103
followers
87
following
Tags
leaves
grass
wind
ndfilter
Susan Wakely
I can imagine the wispy grass head blowing in the breeze.
October 31st, 2024
Corinne C
Nice layers
October 31st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
Good try- I have one of those and I still don't know how it works! One of these days I'll learn...
October 31st, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
I've never tried an ND filter but have been thinking about getting one for bright days and waterfalls.
October 31st, 2024
