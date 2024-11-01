Sign up
Previous
Photo 3858
Me. This afternoon.
Get Pushed Challenge #639
My partner challenged me to take a faceless self-portrait. The challenge for me is to take a photo of myself that I like.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4740
photos
103
followers
87
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
1st November 2024 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
noface
,
gpkac
,
get-pushed-638
Shutterbug
ace
You have completed a LOT of get pushed challenges. Congrats.
November 2nd, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Good one
November 2nd, 2024
Kathy
ace
@dkbarnett
thank you again for your challenge. I hope this is satisfactory.
November 2nd, 2024
Kathy
ace
@shutterbug49
thank you Debbie. I have participated in a lot of challenges.
@digitalrn
thanks very much, Rick.
November 2nd, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Mission accomplished, well done!
November 2nd, 2024
@digitalrn thanks very much, Rick.