Me. This afternoon. by randystreat
Photo 3858

Me. This afternoon.

Get Pushed Challenge #639
My partner challenged me to take a faceless self-portrait. The challenge for me is to take a photo of myself that I like.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Kathy

Shutterbug ace
You have completed a LOT of get pushed challenges. Congrats.
November 2nd, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Good one
November 2nd, 2024  
Kathy ace
@dkbarnett thank you again for your challenge. I hope this is satisfactory.
November 2nd, 2024  
Kathy ace
@shutterbug49 thank you Debbie. I have participated in a lot of challenges.
@digitalrn thanks very much, Rick.
November 2nd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Mission accomplished, well done!
November 2nd, 2024  
