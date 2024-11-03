Previous
Flowers in the sunroom by randystreat
Photo 3860

Flowers in the sunroom

3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
katy ace
Each one of them is beautiful and I love the way you have put it together FAV
November 4th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty blossoms- I particularly love red Geraniums.
November 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They are lovely and obviously in a happy home.
November 4th, 2024  
KWind ace
Great images and pretty collage.
November 4th, 2024  
