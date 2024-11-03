Sign up
Photo 3860
Flowers in the sunroom
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
4
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4742
photos
103
followers
87
following
1057% complete
View this month »
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
collage
katy
ace
Each one of them is beautiful and I love the way you have put it together FAV
November 4th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty blossoms- I particularly love red Geraniums.
November 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They are lovely and obviously in a happy home.
November 4th, 2024
KWind
ace
Great images and pretty collage.
November 4th, 2024
