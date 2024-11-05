Sign up
Photo 3862
Photo 3862
Green with a touch of purplish-blue
Green - One Week Only
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4745
photos
103
followers
87
following
1058% complete
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
244
3861
3862
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
5th November 2024 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
rosemary
,
owo-7
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely rosemary?
November 5th, 2024
