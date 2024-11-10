Sign up
Previous
Photo 3867
Autumn breezes
OWO-7 - ICM
the wind wasn't actually blowing
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4754
photos
103
followers
87
following
1059% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
10th November 2024 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
,
owo-7
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good job on the icm!
November 10th, 2024
