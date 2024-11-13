Previous
It's cold but not enough to snow by randystreat
Photo 3869

It's cold but not enough to snow

I saw several camellia bushes in full bloom this afternoon. These had dropped a lot of petals and almost looked like a dusting of snow beneath them. Grateful for the beauty that surrounds me and for my vision.
13th November 2024

Kathy

