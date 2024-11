Cross-eyed

Get Pushed Challenge #641

My partner suggested double exposure as my challenge for this week. My "real" cameras don't do in-camera double exposures but my cell phone does. I admire others' double exposures but have a hard time visualizing them for myself.



I'm grateful that I can entertain myself. I'm a bit of a loner and introverted and hanging out at the house by myself could be lonely and boring, but for me that happens only rarely.