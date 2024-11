Full Beaver Moon

What a glorious sight through my bathroom window when I sat up in bed this morning. Grateful that I was able to see this - didn't get up too early or too late.



The beaver moon was named after the time of year when beavers begin hibernation. During the fur trade in North America, this was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.