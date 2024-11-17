Previous
Kaleidoscopic sort of day by randystreat
Photo 3873

Kaleidoscopic sort of day

Busy day. Will view and comment tomorrow.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1061% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oooo- that's a pretty one!
November 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise