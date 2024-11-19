Sign up
Previous
Photo 3875
Ready to topple
Have you ever spun a coin? Well it's walty. Meaning inclined to tip over or lean.
Grateful that I can read because today was bookclub. Some of my favorite people were there.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
3
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4763
photos
103
followers
87
following
1061% complete
View this month »
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
19th November 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coin
,
pigword
,
walty
JackieR
ace
That's a fabulous depiction
November 20th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Nice capture on all the spinning
November 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Dancing coins! a wonderful idea and pic
November 20th, 2024
