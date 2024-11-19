Previous
Ready to topple by randystreat
Photo 3875

Ready to topple

Have you ever spun a coin? Well it's walty. Meaning inclined to tip over or lean.

Grateful that I can read because today was bookclub. Some of my favorite people were there.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Kathy

JackieR ace
That's a fabulous depiction
November 20th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Nice capture on all the spinning
November 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Dancing coins! a wonderful idea and pic
November 20th, 2024  
