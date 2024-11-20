Sign up
Previous
Photo 3876
Yellow tree at the end of the road
I've been enjoying the yellows of the leaves on this tree this past week. Often too much traffic to stop long enough to take a photo. I'm grateful for the chance to photograph it today.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
0
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4764
photos
103
followers
87
following
1061% complete
View this month »
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
20th November 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
yellowtree
