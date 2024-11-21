Sign up
Photo 3877
Leaves
The wailing wind sent leaves scuttering. Grateful for the life in the changing seasons.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
0
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
leaves
