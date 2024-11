Getting painterly

Get Pushed Challenge #642

My partner challenged me to find some interesting shadows. I was painting this afternoon and saw this shadow of the brushes in a jar. I kind of liked it. For me, the hard part about photographing shadows is two-fold. 1) Getting the subject without blocking the light or getting me in it. 2) Getting the shadows clear and sharp.



Grateful for the light in my sunroom and the time spent painting and listening to music.