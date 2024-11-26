Sign up
Photo 3882
Hanging
From the old farm colony 9on the state hospital grounds.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
3
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
b&w
,
window
,
screen
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous find and B&W shot!
November 27th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV amazing sharpness and clarity as well as a fantastic subject and composition Kathy
November 27th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
I wonder if it was the escape route. I like it
November 27th, 2024
