A mug of autumn

Get Pushed Challenge #643

My partner this week challenged me to try a Droste effect. Evidently I wasn't on the same wave length as Aaron Nace (who does the tutorial for the frame tool on Photoshop). I really had a hard time with it until it just clicked. Then I had a fun time. This is the first image I created. Due to lack of time I didn't post the other one I did. But I had a ball.