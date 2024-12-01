Previous
Fiesta by randystreat
Photo 3887

Fiesta

Get Pushed Challenge #643
Another playtime with the Droste effect. Same mug, but I really liked how the colors came out.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1064% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact