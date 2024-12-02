Sign up
Photo 3888
Birthday parties at any age are fun
With 3 of my friends celebrating the one on the left's birthday with steak.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4776
photos
103
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
2nd December 2024 6:58pm
Tags
friends
birthday
Corinne C
Very nice
December 3rd, 2024
