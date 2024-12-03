Previous
Christmas crafting by randystreat
Christmas crafting

Needed something for little gifts. No project is simple. I bought myself a rotary cutter, a cutting mat and a quilting/sewing ruler plus the fabric. It's not going as smoothly as hoped, so it's in time out for the rest of the night.
3rd December 2024

Kathy

That looks a very useful gadget
December 4th, 2024  
