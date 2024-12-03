Sign up
Previous
Photo 3889
Christmas crafting
Needed something for little gifts. No project is simple. I bought myself a rotary cutter, a cutting mat and a quilting/sewing ruler plus the fabric. It's not going as smoothly as hoped, so it's in time out for the rest of the night.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Casablanca
ace
That looks a very useful gadget
December 4th, 2024
