Trees in winter by randystreat
Photo 3890

Trees in winter

Get Pushed Challenge #644
My partner suggested I do an image that is as minimal as possible, but still conveys a feeling or an object of interest.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
