Previous
Photo 3892
Bits and pieces
You may recognize the fabric from yesterday's photo. I like how the light caught the metallic threads in the cord ends.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4780
photos
103
followers
87
following
1066% complete
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
5th December 2024 8:22pm
Tags
christmas
,
ribbon
Beverley
ace
I like too… shiny and whirly. The fabric is such a great design for this time of year.
I love making a bit of a mess with my haberdashery stuff … I adore vintage…everything
December 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
This is lovely and festive
December 6th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Nice. Quite festive.
December 6th, 2024
