Previous
Photo 3893
Sitting in the sunshine...
watching the birds and reading the latest novel by a favorite author. What more could one ask for on a Saturday morning.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
4
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
book
plant
sunshine
Susan Wakely
ace
Absolute bliss.
December 7th, 2024
JackieR
ace
I've just read one of hers!
This looks so inviting, and blissful
December 7th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely still life!
December 7th, 2024
Kathy
ace
@wakelys
Yes it has been. I don't often just veg out and read but when I have a good book, it's worth it. Thanks Sue.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I've read all of them, including the one she wrote with Hilary Clinton. All good, some better than others. And if one has the time, should be read in order to understand the main and secondary characters. Thanks Jackie.
@craftymeg
Thank you Meg.
December 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
