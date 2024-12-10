Sign up
Previous
Photo 3896
A rainy afternoon
Glad I got all the errands done earlier. Now I can enjoy staying in.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
6
5
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
light
,
weather
,
trees
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a pretty street light.
December 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely peaceful view… put your feet up and enjoy
December 10th, 2024
JackieR
ace
oooh that looks beautifully ominous
December 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I really like that
December 10th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Super light in the darkness
December 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A dramatic composition! I love it!
December 10th, 2024
