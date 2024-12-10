Previous
A rainy afternoon by randystreat
A rainy afternoon

Glad I got all the errands done earlier. Now I can enjoy staying in.
Susan Wakely ace
Such a pretty street light.
December 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely peaceful view… put your feet up and enjoy
December 10th, 2024  
JackieR ace
oooh that looks beautifully ominous
December 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I really like that
December 10th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Super light in the darkness
December 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A dramatic composition! I love it!
December 10th, 2024  
