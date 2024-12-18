Previous
I guess there's more rain in the forecast by randystreat
I guess there's more rain in the forecast

The hard rain started 6 minutes after this photo was taken. I realize I never reset the time on this camera to EST.)
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Corinne C ace
Beautiful low key pic
December 18th, 2024  
JackieR ace
That looks threatening - great light and dark
December 19th, 2024  
katy ace
this is a very dramatic looking sky! I like the contrasts
December 19th, 2024  
