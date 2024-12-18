Sign up
Previous
Photo 3904
I guess there's more rain in the forecast
The hard rain started 6 minutes after this photo was taken. I realize I never reset the time on this camera to EST.)
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4792
photos
103
followers
88
following
1069% complete
View this month »
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
18th December 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful low key pic
December 18th, 2024
JackieR
ace
That looks threatening - great light and dark
December 19th, 2024
katy
ace
this is a very dramatic looking sky! I like the contrasts
December 19th, 2024
