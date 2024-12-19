Previous
Finally, it's up by randystreat
Photo 3905

Finally, it's up

19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1069% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely Christmas bokeh
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact