Nativity star by randystreat
Photo 3906

Nativity star

Get Pushed Challenge #646
My challenge this week was to select a prompt from the December Words list for this week. I chose star. I finished decorating my tree this afternoon and this ornament is hanging in front of me looking beautiful.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

katy ace
What a beautiful ornament, Kathy. I like your photo of it.
December 21st, 2024  
