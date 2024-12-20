Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3906
Nativity star
Get Pushed Challenge #646
My challenge this week was to select a prompt from the December Words list for this week. I chose star. I finished decorating my tree this afternoon and this ornament is hanging in front of me looking beautiful.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4794
photos
103
followers
88
following
1070% complete
View this month »
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
20th December 2024 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
star
,
gpkac
,
get-pushed-646
katy
ace
What a beautiful ornament, Kathy. I like your photo of it.
December 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close