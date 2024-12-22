Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3908
Carol, Joy and Holly
My Christmas mice were hanging around with not much to do this afternoon and they thought that they'd like to have a Christmas group shot in front of the Christmas tree and perhaps meet Wallis, Camilla and Hen.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4796
photos
103
followers
88
following
1070% complete
View this month »
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
22nd December 2024 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
mice
Kathy A
ace
They are so cute
December 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful tree. The mice are adorable
December 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful
December 23rd, 2024
FBailey
ace
Wow, what a colourful tree!
December 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely festive image
December 23rd, 2024
April
ace
Hi partner! I will look through the list and see what I can do. Your challenge is to do a Christmas flat lay photograph. If you'd prefer a different challenge, let me know and I'll set another.
December 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close