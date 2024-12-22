Previous
Carol, Joy and Holly by randystreat
Carol, Joy and Holly

My Christmas mice were hanging around with not much to do this afternoon and they thought that they'd like to have a Christmas group shot in front of the Christmas tree and perhaps meet Wallis, Camilla and Hen.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Kathy A ace
They are so cute
December 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful tree. The mice are adorable
December 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightful
December 23rd, 2024  
FBailey ace
Wow, what a colourful tree!
December 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely festive image
December 23rd, 2024  
April ace
Hi partner! I will look through the list and see what I can do. Your challenge is to do a Christmas flat lay photograph. If you'd prefer a different challenge, let me know and I'll set another.
December 23rd, 2024  
