Purple People Eater by randystreat
Purple People Eater

After consuming too many cookies (appetizer before the person here) the creatures pulled itself in a ball and took a nap. Here it is caught in repose.
(Desperate for a photo this afternoon)
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, funny!
December 29th, 2024  
