Previous
Photo 3915
Purple People Eater
After consuming too many cookies (appetizer before the person here) the creatures pulled itself in a ball and took a nap. Here it is caught in repose.
(Desperate for a photo this afternoon)
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
purple
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, funny!
December 29th, 2024
