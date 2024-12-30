Sign up
Photo 3916
Biding the sun au revoir
The light from the sunset was so lovely this evening.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
3
3
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
365 daily shots
ILCE-6300
30th December 2024 5:47pm
Tags
sunlight
,
sunset
,
reflections
,
lines
katy
ace
FAV great color and I love the light reflecting off the bottles. Magical when viewed on black
December 31st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture through the shutters and reflected on the bottles.
December 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A nice mysterious capture
December 31st, 2024
