Biding the sun au revoir by randystreat
Biding the sun au revoir

The light from the sunset was so lovely this evening.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
katy ace
FAV great color and I love the light reflecting off the bottles. Magical when viewed on black
December 31st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture through the shutters and reflected on the bottles.
December 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A nice mysterious capture
December 31st, 2024  
