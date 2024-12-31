Sign up
Photo 3917
He's still watching
So be careful bringing in the new year.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
santa
Francoise
ace
Ha! Happy New Year Kathy.
fn
December 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
There needs to be someone sensible overseeing the revellers.
December 31st, 2024
