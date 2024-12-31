Previous
He's still watching by randystreat
Photo 3917

He's still watching

So be careful bringing in the new year.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1073% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Francoise ace
Ha! Happy New Year Kathy.
fn
December 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
There needs to be someone sensible overseeing the revellers.
December 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact