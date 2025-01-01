Previous
Welcome January 1 by randystreat
Photo 3918

Welcome January 1

A brisk but gorgeous morning. Lots of clouds to the north. Brisk breeze blowing and chilly temperatures (but above freezing).
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1073% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact