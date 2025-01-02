Sign up
Previous
Photo 3919
Snack break
I really like pretzels (soft or hard) and mustard. Took a break after doing my grocery shopping this afternoon.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4807
photos
104
followers
89
following
1073% complete
View this month »
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
3919
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
2nd January 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snack
,
food
,
mustard
,
pretzels
katy
ace
Now this one has my mouth watering! terrific close-up, and composition
January 3rd, 2025
KWind
ace
Looks tasty!
January 3rd, 2025
