Previous
Photo 3920
Full of berries
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
7
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4808
photos
104
followers
89
following
1073% complete
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
Views
14
Comments
7
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
3rd January 2025 12:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
holly
JackieR
ace
Fabulous depth of field
January 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous pretty photo…Ooo the birds will be happy to pick a few berries for breakfast…
January 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail on the leaves.
January 3rd, 2025
katy
ace
Wonderful light in your photo that shows the details so beautifully
January 3rd, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👍❤️
January 3rd, 2025
Francoise
ace
And the bush is so healthy (there is one outside of our house, but it does not look healthy like this one does)
January 3rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Love the red berries against the lush green
January 3rd, 2025
