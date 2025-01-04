Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3921
Joy to the World
Get Pushed Challenge #648
My partner asked me to post a photo depicting my favorite Christmas carol. This really didn't turn out like I wanted it to, but sometimes that happens.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4809
photos
104
followers
89
following
1074% complete
View this month »
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
4th January 2025 9:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gpkac
,
get-pushed-648
Shutterbug
ace
Nice pic for the song and nice image to go with it.
January 5th, 2025
Kathy
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you.
@allsop
Andrew, here's my photo for your challenge. And thank you for your challenge.
January 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous colours
January 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@allsop Andrew, here's my photo for your challenge. And thank you for your challenge.