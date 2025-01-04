Previous
Joy to the World by randystreat
Photo 3921

Joy to the World

Get Pushed Challenge #648
My partner asked me to post a photo depicting my favorite Christmas carol. This really didn't turn out like I wanted it to, but sometimes that happens.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Shutterbug ace
Nice pic for the song and nice image to go with it.
January 5th, 2025  
Kathy ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you.
@allsop Andrew, here's my photo for your challenge. And thank you for your challenge.
January 5th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous colours
January 5th, 2025  
