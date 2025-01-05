red bracts

Previous
The poinsettia plant I got last year (2023) at Christmas survived 1 year at my house. The bracts turned red, but the leaves are lighter than the plant I got this year.
Kathy



JackieR
Fabulous light
January 5th, 2025  
Casablanca
Looks really lush for foliage
January 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely light on what looks to be a large plant.
January 5th, 2025  
katy
Beautiful! I love the POV for the photo and you were so fortunate to get any red to come out at all! Mine very seldom do
January 5th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Good for you- I can't bring them home to this house, it's too drafty, so I leave them at the office for a gal who loves them! Yours look great! I like the pov as well.
January 5th, 2025  
GaryW
So pretty! I'm impressed that you have kept this alive! Ours barely live past New Year's.
January 5th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
It’s still lovely - mine has survived beautifully except no red leaves as I didn’t leave it in the dark
January 6th, 2025  
Kathy
@30pics4jackiesdiamond My sunroom and one of those beautiful sunny winter days. I'll thank you but can take no credit for the light.
@casablanca It's done so well. I think it liked being out on the patio (covered) over the summer. I threw it out there sometime after the weather started warming up a bit with the intent of allowing it to die and composting. One day I looked and there were green shoots! Thanks Casa.
@wakelys Thank you Sue. The sunshine was great that day and coming into the sunroom. The plant really grew this summer.
@grammyn Thanks Katy. It is surprise to me that the plant not only came back but seemed to flourish since I sort have a khaki thumb. @olivetreeann The sunroom gets a bit cool in the winter because of all the windows. We'll see how this plant does this year. Thanks Ann.
@thewatersphotos Thanks Gary. First time ever. My khaki thumb didn't help but watering it a lot seemed to be the thing.
January 6th, 2025  
