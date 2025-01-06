Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3923
Reflections of the holiday
Saw this in a window when I was turning off lights getting ready for bed and couldn't resist.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4811
photos
104
followers
89
following
1074% complete
View this month »
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
iPad (10th generation)
Taken
5th January 2025 11:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
reflections
,
multiple exposure (sort of)
Casablanca
ace
Sweet reflections
January 6th, 2025
katy
ace
Fantastic composition and looks brilliant on black
January 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely reflections….very dreamy
January 6th, 2025
Francoise
ace
and 'tis the season for reflecting on the holiday for sure
January 6th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's a cool reflection and definitely worthy of a quick shot.
January 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close