Reflections of the holiday by randystreat
Photo 3923

Reflections of the holiday

Saw this in a window when I was turning off lights getting ready for bed and couldn't resist.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Casablanca ace
Sweet reflections
January 6th, 2025  
katy ace
Fantastic composition and looks brilliant on black
January 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely reflections….very dreamy
January 6th, 2025  
Francoise ace
and 'tis the season for reflecting on the holiday for sure
January 6th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's a cool reflection and definitely worthy of a quick shot.
January 6th, 2025  
