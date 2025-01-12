Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3929
After the snowfall
A view from yesterday morning.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4817
photos
104
followers
89
following
1076% complete
View this month »
3922
3923
3924
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
11th January 2025 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sunrise
Corinne C
ace
A mysterious low key
January 13th, 2025
Rick Schies
ace
Low lighting gives it a nice effect, and it doesn't appear that you had a big amount. We lucked out as well, thank goodness.
January 13th, 2025
katy
ace
It looks so pretty with that light shining on it
January 13th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A peaceful start to the day- love the lighting.
January 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close