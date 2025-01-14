Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3931
Reading trumped photography tonight
Only 18 pages left
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4819
photos
104
followers
89
following
1076% complete
View this month »
3924
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
14th January 2025 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paperback
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close