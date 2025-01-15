Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3932
Bright sun on tree leaves shadow on snow
Another busy day and late night leaves the choice to no photo or one taken the other day.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4820
photos
104
followers
89
following
1077% complete
View this month »
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
12th January 2025 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
light
,
shadow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close