Photo 3941

Warm socks, warm feet

Get Pushed Challenge #651
My gp partner challenged me to photograph feet, shod or unshod, doing something interesting. Not sure how interesting this is, but my feet are nestling among handknit socks. Nothing better to keep the tootsies warm.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

ace
@randystreat
Photo Details

@ankers70 here's my photo for your challenge. Thank you.
January 25th, 2025  
