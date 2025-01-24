Sign up
Photo 3941
Warm socks, warm feet
Get Pushed Challenge #651
My gp partner challenged me to photograph feet, shod or unshod, doing something interesting. Not sure how interesting this is, but my feet are nestling among handknit socks. Nothing better to keep the tootsies warm.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4829
photos
104
followers
89
following
1079% complete
View this month »
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
24th January 2025 12:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feet
,
socks
,
gpkac
,
get-pushed-651
Kathy
ace
@ankers70
here's my photo for your challenge. Thank you.
January 25th, 2025
