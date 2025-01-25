Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3942
They're only good for you if you eat them
I saw this container of small tomatoes on the counter and realized they were getting a bit of age on them. Took some photos and popped them into the oven to roast.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4830
photos
104
followers
89
following
1080% complete
View this month »
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
25th January 2025 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tomatoes
JackieR
ace
Love cold roast tomatoes. Lovely composition
January 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice reflection.
January 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great shadows… good idea. I toss them in a frying pan with my spinach omelette for breakfast.
January 25th, 2025
haskar
ace
Nice observed and lovely light.
January 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close