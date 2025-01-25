They're only good for you if you eat them

Previous
I saw this container of small tomatoes on the counter and realized they were getting a bit of age on them. Took some photos and popped them into the oven to roast.
Kathy

I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
JackieR ace
Love cold roast tomatoes. Lovely composition
January 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflection.
January 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great shadows… good idea. I toss them in a frying pan with my spinach omelette for breakfast.
January 25th, 2025  
haskar ace
Nice observed and lovely light.
January 25th, 2025  
