Photo 3943
Christmas may be over, winter is not.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
7
2
365 daily shots
SM-S901U
26th January 2025 3:40pm
snowman
katy
ace
Cute little snowman. I always think of January as snowflake and snowman decorations.
January 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I agree… I wear more layers.and walk quicker.
It’ll soon be spring…
January 26th, 2025
