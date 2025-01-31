Previous
Maybe these glasses aren't working anymore by randystreat
Photo 3945

Maybe these glasses aren't working anymore

Get Pushed Challenge #652
My partner challenged me to a photo that is out of focus. Easy for me to do, as many of my photos (not usually posted) are out of focus. Harder is to select a subject where it makes sense for it to be out of focus.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Kathy

Kathy ace
@kellyanngray Thank you again for the challenge. Here's my photo.
January 31st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Nailed the challenge
January 31st, 2025  
