Previous
Photo 3945
Maybe these glasses aren't working anymore
Get Pushed Challenge #652
My partner challenged me to a photo that is out of focus. Easy for me to do, as many of my photos (not usually posted) are out of focus. Harder is to select a subject where it makes sense for it to be out of focus.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4833
photos
104
followers
89
following
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
31st January 2025 4:55pm
outoffocus
,
gpkac
,
get-pushed-652
Kathy
ace
@kellyanngray
Thank you again for the challenge. Here's my photo.
January 31st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Nailed the challenge
January 31st, 2025
