Repeated Pattern by randystreat
Photo 3946

Repeated Pattern

52 week challenge - week 5 One Color
Playing with paper towels again but I really like the texture and pattern
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Kathy

I love the point of focus on the pattern.
February 1st, 2025  
Lovely patterns… we often take for granted…
February 1st, 2025  
Gosh, it looks like a carpet! Great texture
February 1st, 2025  
