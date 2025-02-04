Previous
Bag full by randystreat
Photo 3949

Bag full

Get Pushed #653
My partner challenged me to capture textures.
I was in the middle of fixing dinner and saw the bag with groceries in it. How lucky was that.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1081% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@wakelys Thank you for your challenge. I hope this is acceptable.
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact