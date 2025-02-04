Sign up
Previous
Photo 3949
Bag full
Get Pushed #653
My partner challenged me to capture textures.
I was in the middle of fixing dinner and saw the bag with groceries in it. How lucky was that.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
bag
,
texture
,
get-pushed-653
Kathy
ace
@wakelys
Thank you for your challenge. I hope this is acceptable.
February 5th, 2025
