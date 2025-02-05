Sign up
Photo 3950
Practice, practice, practice
52 Week Challenge Week #6 - Storytime
Well, I interpreted this as tell a story. Choir practice tonight and our music director leading us.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4838
photos
104
followers
89
following
Tags
52wc-2025-w6
,
choirpractice
