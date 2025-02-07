Previous
Animals on parade by randystreat
Photo 3952

Animals on parade

Saw this metal display at a local barbecue restaurant this evening. Lighting was poor for the photo, but I liked the animal silhouettes.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
amyK ace
Makes a fun pano
February 8th, 2025  
