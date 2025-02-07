Sign up
Previous
Photo 3952
Animals on parade
Saw this metal display at a local barbecue restaurant this evening. Lighting was poor for the photo, but I liked the animal silhouettes.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4840
photos
104
followers
89
following
1082% complete
3945
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
7th February 2025 7:36pm
Tags
silhouettes
,
cows
,
pigs
amyK
ace
Makes a fun pano
February 8th, 2025
