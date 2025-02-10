Previous
Peepers and Cheepers by randystreat
Photo 3954

Peepers and Cheepers

For the word falderal meaning nonsense meaningless refrain of a song.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
This made me smile 😁😁😁
February 10th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh this is such a lovely composition and full of fun
February 11th, 2025  
