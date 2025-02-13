Previous
A delightful morning by randystreat
Photo 3957

A delightful morning

While playing with my pig friends, I noticed that I could see my coffee through this fine bone china mug. (I usually use thick ceramic mugs.)
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1084% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact