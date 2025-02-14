Previous
Chinese New Year 2025 by randystreat
Chinese New Year 2025

Get-Pushed Challenge #654
My partner suggested an illustration or response to the Chinese year of the Snake 2025. My photo but the rest was gathered off the internet. I didn't realize that there were different types of snakes included in the Chinese zodiac. Not only is this year the year of the snake, the snake is the wood snake, probably on of the best. Challenges for me were how to best portray the new year without actually going to a Chinese restaurant and taking photos of their decorations. Then I wanted to turn this stick into a snake. A process on Photoshop for me.
Kathy ace
@ankers70 Here's my image for your challenge. Thanks so much for the multiple challenges involved in putting this together.
February 14th, 2025  
Francoise ace
I love your woodsnake. He's loooong!
February 14th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I think the challenge is definitely met and then some! Your photo editing skills far surpass mine. I am impressed. @randystreat
February 14th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'm glad it's a stick and not the real thing. lol Good job on the processing.
February 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
You did an amazing job!
February 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great result.
February 14th, 2025  
