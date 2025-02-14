Chinese New Year 2025

Get-Pushed Challenge #654

My partner suggested an illustration or response to the Chinese year of the Snake 2025. My photo but the rest was gathered off the internet. I didn't realize that there were different types of snakes included in the Chinese zodiac. Not only is this year the year of the snake, the snake is the wood snake, probably on of the best. Challenges for me were how to best portray the new year without actually going to a Chinese restaurant and taking photos of their decorations. Then I wanted to turn this stick into a snake. A process on Photoshop for me.