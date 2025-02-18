Previous
Get off the phone! by randystreat
Get off the phone!

Waiting to use the ATM at this Cashpoints location. Watching the driver of this armored security vehicle talking on the phone and not moving the truck. I had to go somewhere else.#@*
As an aside, in 1997, there was a heist of one of these vehicles (at the time the company was called Loomis Fargo) from Charlotte NC. The crime was called "the hillbilly heist". Apparently there were some distant relatives of my husband involved in the heist. A brief overview can be found here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/October_1997_Loomis_Fargo_robbery
Kathy

@randystreat
bkb in the city ace
Oh my. So a skeleton in your closet or at at least your husband's lol
February 18th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Wow! Not the sort of fame you really want! I wouldn't have gone near the ATM with someone parked so close either.
February 18th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
That is quite a story. Sounds like they planned to curtain extravagance for awhile, but could not resist the lure of the cash.
February 18th, 2025  
katy ace
Oh my goodness! What a dramatic story and to think that you are indirectly involved. Some people are oblivious to their surroundings and apparently this guy was.
February 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Well that’s an interesting story. You choose your friends but not your relatives.
February 18th, 2025  
